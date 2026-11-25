WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Higher intake of fruit and fish in childhood is associated with a reduced risk for Crohn disease (CD), while high versus low intake of salty snacks is associated with an elevated risk for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and ulcerative colitis (UC), according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Gut.Annie Guo, Ph.D., from the University of Gothenburg Institute of Medicine in Sweden, and colleagues examined the associations of food-group intake in children and adolescents with the risk for IBD using data for individuals born in 1996 to 2009 from three cohorts in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. Dietary intake in childhood and adolescence was captured using prospectively collected questionnaires. Diagnoses of any IBD, CD, and UC were identified from national patient registers by 2024.The researchers identified 653 IBD events among 111,999 participants who were followed for 1,541,247 person-years. In pooled analyses, high versus low fruit intake in childhood was associated with a reduced risk for CD and increased risk for UC (adjusted hazard ratios, 0.66 and 1.54, respectively). High versus low fruit intake in adolescence was associated with a reduced risk for CD (adjusted hazard ratio, 0.57), but not UC. A reduced risk for CD was seen in association with high versus low fish intake in childhood (adjusted hazard ratio, 0.65). High versus low intake of salty snacks in adolescence was associated with an increased risk for IBD and UC, but the associations were not statistically significant. For other food groups, no significant associations were observed."These findings align with data in adults suggesting that specific food groups may influence the risk of IBD," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter