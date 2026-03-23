Digestive System

Higher Intake of Fruits, Veggies, Legumes, Potatoes May Cut Crohn Disease Risk

Overall, consumption not tied to ulcerative colitis risk, although high potato intake tied to increased risk for ulcerative colitis
Fruits and vegetables in grocery cart
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Food and Nutrition

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