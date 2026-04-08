Digestive System

Higher Mortality Risk Associated With Antidepressants in Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Increased mortality risk also seen in association with diphenoxylate and loperamide for IBS with diarrhea
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Mortality
Antidepressants
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

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