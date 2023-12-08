Histologic Inflammation With IBD Tied to Serious Infections

FRIDAY, Dec. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Histologic inflammation with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an independent risk factor for serious infections, according to a study published online Oct. 29 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Karl Mårild, M.D., Ph.D., from Sahlgrenska Academy in Gothenburg, Sweden, and colleagues assessed whether serious infection risk varies by IBD histologic disease activity. The analysis included 55,626 individuals diagnosed with IBD (1990 to 2016).

The researchers found that risk for serious infection was higher for histologic inflammation versus remission (4.62 and 2.53 serious infections per 100 person-years of follow-up, respectively; adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 1.59). There was also an increased risk for serious infection for histologic inflammation in both ulcerative colitis (aHR, 1.68) and Crohn disease (aHR, 1.59) compared with remission. A higher risk for sepsis and opportunistic infections were also seen (aHRs, 1.66 and 1.71, respectively). Results were consistent across age groups, sex, and education level and persisted after adjusting for IBD-related medications (aHR, 1.47).

"Compared with IBD patients in remission, IBD patients with histologic inflammation had an increased risk of serious infections overall and across infectious disease categories, including sepsis," the authors write. "Our findings suggest that achieving histologic remission of IBD may reduce the risk of serious infections."

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

