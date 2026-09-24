Digestive System

IBD Not Linked to Risk for Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy Overall

Inflammatory bowel disease is associated with increased risk for preeclampsia and with preterm delivery, small for gestational age
pregnant pregnancy blood pressure preeclampsia
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Journal
Pregnancy
Blood Pressure
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Preeclampsia
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