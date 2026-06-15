Digestive System

IBD-Specific Cognitive Behavioral Teletherapy Protocol Reduces IBD-Related Disability

Teletherapy group had significantly reduced disability and clinically relevant improvements compared with controls
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cognitive Therapy
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Telehealth
Disability
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