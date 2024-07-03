Improved GERD Questionnaire Scores Seen With Antireflux Mucosectomy

WEDNESDAY, July 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), those receiving antireflux mucosectomy (ARMS) have a greater improvement in the GERD questionnaire (GERDQ) score, according to a study published online June 12 in Surgical Endoscopy.

Ah Young Lee, M.D., Ph.D., from Cha University in Seoul, South Korea, and colleagues conducted a retrospective study between 2016 and 2023 to examine the effectiveness of Stretta radiofrequency and ARMS in 400 patients with refractory GERD. The change on the GERDQ score was examined as the primary measure of success.

The researchers found that patients with high GERDQ scores, Hill's type-based flap valve grade (FVG), Los Angeles (LA) grade, and Barrett esophagus were included in the ARMS group. Similar rates of improvement were seen in the GERDQ score and proton pump inhibitor withdrawal in both groups; however, significantly more side effects and improvements in the median change in GERDQ score, FVG, LA grade, EndoFLIP distensibility index, and resolution of Barrett esophagus were seen in the ARMS group.

"ARMS should be primarily considered in patients with severe symptoms, elevated endoscopic FVG and LA grades, presence of Barrett's esophagus, and/or a higher EndoFLIP distensibility index," the authors write.

