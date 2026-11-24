TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), especially ulcerative colitis, is associated with an increased risk for cirrhosis diagnosis, according to a study recently published in Sage Open Chronic Diseases.Alexander Barton, M.D., from Saarland University Medical Center in Homburg, Germany, and colleagues examined the impact of IBD on liver cirrhosis incidence in a primary care cohort during a 20-year time frame. Patients with IBD were matched to individuals without IBD based on age, sex, index year, and codiagnoses of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and alcohol addiction (23,492 patients and 117,460 individuals, respectively).After up to 20 years of follow-up, 1.68 and 0.68 percent of patients with IBD and matched non-IBD individuals, respectively, were diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. The researchers found that IBD was associated with an increased risk for cirrhosis in the total cohort (hazard ratio, 1.51); in sensitivity analyses, there was a significant association between ulcerative colitis and liver cirrhosis (hazard ratio, 1.59), but no association was seen for Crohn disease and liver cirrhosis. A stronger and statistically significant association was seen for individuals aged 50 years and older (hazard ratio, 1.56), but not for younger individuals. Compared with men, women had a more pronounced and statistically significant risk (hazard ratio, 1.83 versus 1.29 [not significant])."Our findings, demonstrating an altered incidence of cirrhosis with IBD, support the need for higher awareness for chronic parenchymal liver disease in all IBD patients -- particularly among older adults with UC and female patients," the authors write. "Early identification of liver involvement would allow timely referral to a hepatologist, with the potential to prevent progression to cirrhosis."One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter