Digestive System

Lower-Volume Bowel Prep Effective for Inpatient Colonoscopy

1 L polyethylene glycol-ascorbate as effective with higher tolerability versus 2 L and 4 L
colonoscopy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Colonoscopy
Hospitalization
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