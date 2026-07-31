Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Linked to Higher Odds of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

FRIDAY, July 31, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) is significantly associated with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), according to a study published online July 22 in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.Rishi Chowdhary, M.D., from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and colleagues used the TriNetX U.S. Collaborative Network database to identify adult patients with and without MASLD. The associations of MASLD with EoE and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) were examined. After propensity matching, the analysis included 266,980 patients 18 to 44 years old; 385,138 patients 45 to 64 years old; and 150,640 patients aged 65 years and older.The researchers found that MASLD was strongly associated with increased odds of EoE across all age groups (18 to 44 years: odds ratio, 2.905; 45 to 64 years: odds ratio, 2.423; 65 years and older: odds ratio, 2.327). Similarly, there were significantly higher odds of GERD, nonerosive reflux disease, erosive esophagitis, and Barrett esophagus among patients with MASLD across all age groups."As MASLD prevalence continues to rise globally, clinicians should maintain increased vigilance for esophageal complications in this population," the authors write. "Future prospective studies are needed to clarify causal mechanisms and determine whether targeted metabolic interventions can mitigate esophageal disease risk."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter