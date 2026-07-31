Digestive System

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Linked to Higher Odds of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Increased odds also seen for all gastroesophageal reflux disease phenotypes in patients with MASLD
GERD
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Gerd
Gastrointestinal Disorders
fatty liver disease
Barrett esophagus
logo
www.healthday.com