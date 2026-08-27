Digestive System

Most Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis Ineligible for RCTs

Current or prior medication use was most common exclusion factor, followed by anemia, dysplasia, and disease extent
gut colon stomach IBD IBS Crohns
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Clinical Trials
Ulcerative Colitis
logo
www.healthday.com