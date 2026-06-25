Digestive System

Negative Link Seen Between Illness Perception, Self-Management Behavior in IBD

Indirect association between BIPQ scores and self-management behavior mediated through health anxiety
crohn IBD colitis stomach colon IBS
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Anxiety
Behavior
Crohns Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
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