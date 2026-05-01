Digestive System

No Causal Link Found Between Celiac Disease and Antibiotic Exposure

Despite earlier antibiotic exposure being more common in those with celiac disease, researcher says 'the connections are much more complex'
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Antibiotics
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Celiac Disease
Risk Factors
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