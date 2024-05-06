Novel Score Validated for Diagnosis of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

MONDAY, May 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A novel high-resolution manometry (HRM) score can stratify the risk and severity of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), according to a study published online March 27 in the UEG Journal.

Stefano Siboni, M.D., from IRCCS Policlinico San Donato in Milan, and colleagues built and externally validated a manometric score (Milan Score) to stratify the risk and severity of the disease in patients undergoing HRM for suspected GERD. The analysis included 295 consecutive patients undergoing HRM and pH-study for persistent typical or atypical GERD symptoms.

The researchers report that straight leg raise response and evaluating esophagogastric junction subtype 3 had the highest impact on the score (odds ratios, 18.20 and 3.87, respectively). The external validation cohort of 233 patients showed the model had a corrected Harrel c-index of 0.90. There was good calibration observed, with a model-fitting optimism adjusted calibration slope of 0.93 and an integrated calibration index of 0.07.

"A novel HRM score for GERD diagnosis has been validated," the authors write. "We anticipate the Milan Score to be a useful screening tool to predict pathologic GERD, to stratify disease severity, and eventually make the diagnostic pathway more efficient and GERD treatment more precise and personalized."

Abstract/Full Text