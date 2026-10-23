Digestive System

Once-Daily Oral Icotronkinra Outperforms Placebo in Ulcerative Colitis

All icotrokinra doses were superior to placebo with respect to clinical response at week 12
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Medication
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