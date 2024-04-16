Pancreatic Enzyme Therapy Linked to Drop in Pediatric Acute Pancreatitis

TUESDAY, April 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Use of pancreatic enzyme therapy (PERT) is associated with a reduction in the incidence rate of acute pancreatitis (AP) among children with pancreatic sufficient acute recurrent pancreatitis (ARP) or chronic pancreatitis (CP), according to a study published online March 22 in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

A. Jay Freedman, M.D., from Nationwide Children's Hospital at The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the impact of PERT among children with pancreatic sufficient ARP or CP. Clinical outcomes were compared for those receiving and not receiving PERT.

The researchers found that 76 percent of the 356 pancreatic sufficient participants had ARP and 17 percent received PERT. During a mean follow-up of 2.1 years, 42 percent of those on PERT did not have a subsequent AP episode. The likelihood of having an AP episode after starting PERT was lower for children with SPINK1 mutation and those with ARP versus CP. The mean AP annual incidence rate decreased from 3.14 to 0.71 after initiation of PERT.

"Our findings not only highlight PERT's role in significantly reducing the incidence of acute pancreatitis episodes among children with recurrent or chronic pancreatitis but also underscore the importance of a tailored treatment approach based on genetic markers," coauthor Matthew Giefer, M.D., from Ochsner Children's Hospital in New Orleans, said in a statement.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and medical technology industries.

