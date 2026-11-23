MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Parents of children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) report strong acceptance of intestinal ultrasound (IUS) for disease monitoring, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in JPGN Reports.Hanna Mochida, from the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues studied whether IUS exposure influences parent preferences for disease-monitoring strategies for their children with IBD. The analysis included responses from 62 surveyed parents.The researchers found that compared with IUS-naive parents, IUS-experienced parents were more likely to report definite preference for IUS (83 versus 36 percent), rate IUS as completely useful (67 versus 27 percent), and report no perceived discomfort with IUS (90 versus 68 percent). IUS-experienced parents were more likely to report great discomfort with cross-sectional imaging (37 versus 12 percent). Reassurance, speed, and noninvasiveness of IUS were highlighted in qualitative responses."These findings support integration of point-of-care IUS into pediatric IBD care, both as a monitoring tool and as a means of strengthening the partnership between families and their clinical team," the authors write.Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter