TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Crohn disease undergoing elective colorectal surgery, preoperative advanced therapy use is associated with lower 30-day anastomotic leak and/or organ space surgical site infection (AL/OSSI), according to a study published online Nov. 18 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.Nicholas C. Neel, M.D., from the University of California San Diego, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study of patients with Crohn disease undergoing elective colectomy or proctectomy from 2021 to 2024 to examine the association between preoperative advanced therapy use and postoperative anastomotic complications.Overall, 64 percent of the 1,150 patients received advanced therapy. The researchers found that AL/OSSI occurred in 2.43 and 6.46 percent of patients receiving advanced therapy and those not receiving advanced therapy, respectively, after weighting (relative risk, 0.38). There were no significant differences seen in terms of superficial surgical site infection, deep incisional surgical site infection, or wound dehiscence. A concordant association was demonstrated in Firth penalized logistic regression (odds ratio, 0.46). Advanced therapy was favored across examined subgroups in point estimates, with no statistically significant interactions."It was interesting that no matter how we sliced the data, there seemed to be a signal associated with the use of advanced therapies and some better outcomes," Neel said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to ECM Therapeutics.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter