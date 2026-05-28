Digestive System

Recommendations Developed for Assessing Postoperative Crohn Disease Recurrence

Waiting at least four weeks to perform intestinal ultrasound recommended to avoid confounding of interpretation of findings
crohn bowel intestines gut
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Crohns Disease
Guideline
Ultrasound
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