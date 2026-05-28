Recommendations Developed for Assessing Postoperative Crohn Disease Recurrence

THURSDAY, May 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Multidisciplinary recommendations are presented to standardize intestinal ultrasound application for assessing postoperative recurrence of Crohn disease in an article published online May 20 in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.Christopher Ma, M.D., from The Cumming School of Medicine in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and colleagues developed expert-based recommendations for standardizing intestinal ultrasound use for the detection and evaluation of postoperative Crohn disease recurrence after surgical bowel ileocolic resection. A list of statements related to the use of intestinal ultrasound in this setting was generated; the appropriateness of each statement was rated in two rounds of voting and classified as appropriate, inappropriate, or uncertain and then ratified.The researchers found that during the ratification meeting, 79 statements were voted on; 67 were ratified. The colonic segment immediately distal to the anastomosis, the neoterminal ileum, neoterminal ileal inlet, colonic and ileal blind side of the anastomosis, sonographically visible colonic segments, and the surrounding mesentery were recommended anatomical components for sonographic evaluation. For parameters of assessment, the authors recommended bowel wall thickness, bowel wall stratification, bowel wall vascularity, mesenteric inflammatory fat and lymphadenopathy, luminal narrowing, and the presence of complications (abscess, inflammatory mass, fistula or sinus tract, stricture and stricture length, and prestenotic dilation). To avoid confounding the interpretation of sonographic findings with immediate postoperative complications or changes associated with surgical healing, waiting at least four weeks after surgery to perform intestinal ultrasound was recommended."The guidance developed through this consensus aims to enhance consistency, diagnostic accuracy, and confidence in applying intestinal ultrasound to clinical practice and research settings," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, which funded the research.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter