Recommendations Developed for Primary Biliary Cholangitis Management

MONDAY, Nov. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Recommendations are presented for treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in guidelines issued by the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, and published in the November issue of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.Cynthia Levy, M.D., from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and colleagues developed clinical practice recommendations for adults with PBC. The evidence was reviewed for six prioritized clinical questions, and six recommendations were agreed on by the guideline panel.The authors suggest testing for sp100 and gp210 antibodies before liver biopsy in people with cholestatic liver disease and negative antimitochondrial antibody, since a positive result may avoid the need for biopsy. Ursodeoxycholic acid use is recommended in people with treatment-naive PBC as a first-line therapy and should be offered to all patients at the time of diagnosis, the authors recommend. Liver stiffness measurement is suggested to improve prognostication in people with PBC. Use of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor agonists is suggested as an add-on therapy or alternative monotherapy in people who have inadequate response or are intolerant of ursodeoxycholic acid. Linerixibat is suggested as a treatment option for moderate-to-severe cholestatic pruritus in people with PBC. Ursodeoxycholic acid prophylaxis is suggested to prevent recurrence of PBC and graft failure among those who have received a liver transplant for PBC."This guideline provides clinicians and patients with practical, evidence-based guidance on navigating challenging diagnoses and selecting appropriate second-line therapies as today's treatment options continue to evolve," coauthor David N. Assis, M.D., from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter