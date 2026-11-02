Digestive System

Recommendations Developed for Primary Biliary Cholangitis Management

Ursodeoxycholic acid recommended as first-line therapy and to prevent recurrence after liver transplant for PBC
gallbladder with bile duct and biliary tree
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Liver Disease
Guideline
Autoimmune Disorders