Recommendations Issued for Surveillance of Barrett Esophagus

FRIDAY, Oct. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Recommendations have been developed for surveillance of Barrett esophagus (BE), according to a report published in the November issue of Gastroenterology.Sachin Wani, M.D., from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, and colleagues developed guidelines to inform clinicians and patients by providing evidence-based practice recommendations for surveillance in patients with BE. Clinical questions and outcomes were prioritized according to their importance for clinicians and patients.The panel agreed on eight recommendations. Based on the available evidence, for patients with nondysplastic BE, a conditional recommendation was made in favor of surveillance. A conditional recommendation against endoscopic surveillance was made for patients with columnar-lined esophagus <1 cm. A strong recommendation was made in favor of a combination of high-definition white-light endoscopy and chromoendoscopy versus white-light endoscopy alone. No recommendations were made on the use of enhanced sampling techniques, including wide-area transepithelial sampling to enhance detection of neoplasia and biomarkers such as p53 and TissueCypher for predicting progression in BE. A conditional recommendation was provided for use of a daily proton pump inhibitor versus no therapy and compared with antireflux surgery for preventing progression in BE."What's novel here is our move away from a one-size-fits-all approach," Wani said in a statement. "We focus on risk stratification and doing endoscopy right -- because quality drives earlier detection of neoplasia and better outcomes."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.