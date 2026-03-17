Digestive System

Recommendations Presented for Management of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Treatment with lactulose recommended to improve patient outcomes, prevent recurrence of overt HE episodes
liver
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Brain
Cirrhosis
Liver Disease
Cognition
Guideline

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