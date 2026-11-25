WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) undergoing assisted reproductive technology (ART) encounters have low flare rates and live birth rates comparable to that of the general population, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases.Rohit Khanna, D.O., from Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, and colleagues conducted a retrospective single-center study to assess the risk for disease exacerbation among women with IBD undergoing ART. Six months pre- and post-ART, disease activity was assessed via medication exposure, biomarkers, and health care utilization.A total of 49 women who underwent 149 ART encounters were included in the study. The researchers found that 63.3 and 34.7 percent had Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis, respectively, with a mean disease duration of 13.4 ± 7.16 years. Therapies included ustekinumab, antitumor necrosis factors, and corticosteroids or no therapy pre-ART (20.8, 12.1, 6.7, and 29.5 percent, respectively). The overall disease flare rate was 3.4 percent (five encounters, representing five unique patients) in 149 ART encounters (86 oocyte retrievals and 63 embryo transfers). Flares occurred after embryo transfer during established pregnancy, with none occurring during or immediately after oocyte retrieval. Among the 63 embryo transfers, biochemical pregnancy and live births occurred in 63.5 and 42.9 percent, respectively."Our data provide a reassuring foundation for counseling women with IBD," the authors write. "ART is a safe and effective family-building option that carries minimal risk of disease flare and yields biochemical pregnancy and live birth rates comparable to the general population."Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter