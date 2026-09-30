Digestive System

Serum 25(OH)D May Serve as Biomarker of Disease Activity in IBD

Significantly higher vitamin D concentrations found in patients in remission versus those with active IBD
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Journal
Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Vitamin D
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