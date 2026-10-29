Seven Predictors of Renal Dysfunction Identified in Patients With IBD

THURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), predictors of renal dysfunction have been identified and include osteoporosis, enteral nutrition, and intestinal surgery, according to a study recently published in BMC Gastroenterology.Yide Zhou, from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to identify risk factors for renal dysfunction in patients with IBD and develop a clinical model to detect high-risk individuals. A total of 769 patients diagnosed with IBD from a tertiary hospital were enrolled for model training and internal validation, and 298 patients from four other hospitals were enrolled for external validation.The researchers identified seven independent predictors of renal insufficiency in a multivariable analysis, including osteoporosis, baseline estimated glomerular filtration rate, baseline high-density lipoprotein, baseline C-reactive protein, biologic therapy, enteral nutrition, and intestinal surgery (hazard ratios, 1.77, 0.29, 0.52, 1.00, 0.57, 1.86, and 1.64, respectively). A predictive model was developed, with a C-index of 0.719 and 0.739 for predicting renal insufficiency and chronic kidney disease, respectively."Our findings suggest that patients with reduced renal functional reserve, metabolic disturbances, high inflammatory burden, or a history of intestinal surgery may be more prone to developing renal dysfunction," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter