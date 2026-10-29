Digestive System

Seven Predictors of Renal Dysfunction Identified in Patients With IBD

Predictors include osteoporosis, eGFR, HDL, CPR, biologic therapy, enteral nutrition, and intestinal surgery
stomach belly crohn bowel ibd
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Kidney Problems
Cholesterol
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Osteoporosis
Biologics
Biomarkers