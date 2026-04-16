Digestive System

Sex- and Race-Based Disparities Seen in Provider Diagnosis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Black patients and men are significantly less likely to receive a formal irritable bowel syndrome diagnosis, survey reveals
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Sex
Race
Disparities
Diagnosis
Ethnicity
Health Disparities
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

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