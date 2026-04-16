Sex- and Race-Based Disparities Seen in Provider Diagnosis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

THURSDAY, April 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Significant sex and racial disparities exist in health care-seeking behavior and health care provider-based diagnosis among people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), according to a study published online March 25 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.Christopher V. Almario, M.D., from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and colleagues explored sex, race, and ethnic differences in health care-seeking behavior and IBS diagnosis rates among U.S. adults. The analysis included responses from 5,414 participants with IBS in the 2020 U.S. National Gastrointestinal Survey II.The researchers found that most respondents with IBS were female (63.3 percent), White (79.5 percent), and non-Hispanic (87.4 percent). Just under three-quarters (71.6 percent) reported health care-seeking behavior, which was higher in women (73.3 versus 68.7 percent in men). Just under one-third seeking health care (32.9 percent) received a health care provider-based IBS diagnosis, which was also higher in women than men (36.5 versus 26.2 percent) and in White versus Black/African American respondents (35.0 versus 24.6 percent). Hispanic respondents had a numerically lower rate of health care provider-based IBS diagnosis than non-Hispanic respondents (25.6 versus 34.0 percent)."Going without a diagnosis carries real consequences," senior author Lin Chang, M.D., from UCLA Health in Los Angeles, said in a statement. "Patients without a clear IBS diagnosis may face coverage denials for effective therapies. They may also undergo repeated, unnecessary medical tests and emergency department visits as providers search for explanations for unresolved symptoms, an approach which drives up costs without improving outcomes." Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter