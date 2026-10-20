Digestive System

UEG: Antibiotic Use From Preadolescence Linked to IBS Risk at Age 24 Years

Antibiotic use from preadolescence through early adulthood associated with increased risk, with dose-response relationship
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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