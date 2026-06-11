Digestive System

Ultraprocessed Grains Linked to Higher Risk for Developing IBD

Participants with greater ultraprocessed food intake also had higher risk for developing IBD versus those consuming less than one serving
stomach pain belly
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Food and Nutrition
Ultraprocessed Foods
Risk Factors
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