Ultraprocessed Grains Linked to Higher Risk for Developing IBD

THURSDAY, June 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Ultraprocessed grain intake is associated with an increased risk for developing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a study published in the June issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology.Neeraj Narula, M.D., M.P.H., from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues examined the association between ultraprocessed grain consumption and the risk for developing IBD using data from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology study, including 124,590 participants from 21 countries with dietary data available. Validated food frequency questionnaires were used to assess dietary intake, and ultraprocessed grain intake was categorized into three levels.The researchers found that the risk for IBD was increased in association with higher ultraprocessed grain intake. After multivariable adjustment, a higher risk of developing IBD was seen for participants consuming ≥19 versus <9 g/day (hazard ratio, 1.86). Lower IBD risk was seen in association with fresh bread and rice consumption. Compared with those consuming less than one serving per day, those with greater ultraprocessed food intake (at least five servings per day) had increased risk for developing IBD (hazard ratio, 3.95)."By identifying specific dietary factors such as ultraprocessed grains that contribute to disease development, [this study] provides a foundation for targeted dietary recommendations and public health initiatives aimed at reducing the burden of IBD worldwide," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and nutrition industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter