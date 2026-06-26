Digestive System

Unique Protein Signature IDs Pediatric-Onset Inflammatory Bowel Disease

95 proteins differentiated IBD from non-IBD and 70 differentiated ulcerative colitis from Crohn disease
abdominal pain child belly IBD
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Diagnosis
Children
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