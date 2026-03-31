Ear Nose and Throat

Adenoidectomy, Tonsillectomy in Childhood Tied to Risk for Adult Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Higher rate of adult CRS with nasal polyposis and surgery seen in those who had surgery in childhood for tonsillitis and adenoiditis
allergies nose sneeze rhinitis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Sinus Problems
Nasal Allergies
Tonsillitis
Ear Infections
Polyps
Sleep Apnea
Children

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