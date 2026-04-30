Ear Nose and Throat

Adenotonsillectomy Improves Sleep Efficiency in Pediatric Obstructive Sleep Apnea

SE improved for many pediatric patients, but a subset experienced worsening SE, including those with Down syndrome
child sleep
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Therapy & Procedures
Tonsillitis
Down Syndrome
Sleep Quality
Ears, Nose, and Throat
Sleep Apnea
Children
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