Ear Nose and Throat

Adenotonsillectomy Tied to Increase in Respiratory Tract Infections in Children

Rate of lower RTIs increased in boys during postoperative years 1 and 2; increase seen in influenza, pneumonia in girls in postoperative years 2 and 3
lung child
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Pneumonia
Respiratory Problems
Flu
Tonsillitis
Infection
Children
logo
www.healthday.com