Age, Hearing Status Linked to Long-Term Outcomes in Meniere Disease

FRIDAY, June 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Meniere disease (MD), age and baseline hearing status are associated with long-term hearing outcomes, according to a study published online May 16 in Acta Oto-Laryngologica.Ping-Chia Cheng, M.D., from Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City, Taiwan, and colleagues examined long-term hearing outcomes and identified key factors influencing hearing prognosis in a retrospective review conducted on 159 patients with MD (179 affected ears). Hearing outcomes were classified into stages based on four-tone averages (500; 1,000; 2,000; and 3,000 Hz).Patients were followed for a mean of 4.7 years. The researchers found that 36 and 64 percent of patients had stage I/II and stage III/IV hearing, respectively, at baseline. Thirty-three and 67 percent remained at stage I/II and III/IV, respectively, after treatment. Two independent predictors of better hearing outcomes (stage I/II) were identified in multivariate analysis: younger age (<58 years) and better pretreatment four-tone averages (<50.0 dB) (odds ratios, 6.28 and 28.52, respectively)."Low-frequency hearing tends to improve or stabilize with medical management, while mid-to-high frequency hearing may continue to deteriorate over time," the authors write. "These findings can help clinicians develop treatment strategies. Early intervention, particularly in younger patients with preserved hearing, may be crucial for optimizing long-term outcomes."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter