Ear Nose and Throat

Age-Related Hearing Loss, Tinnitus Linked to Worse Quality of Life

Increasing severity of ARHL, tinnitus strongly linked to older age, male sex, comorbidities, lifestyle risk factors, psych burden
hearing loss deaf
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Mental Health
Hearing Loss
Tinnitus
Physical Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com