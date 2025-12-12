Age-Related Hearing Loss, Tinnitus Linked to Worse Quality of Life

FRIDAY, Dec. 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Age-related hearing loss (ARHL) and tinnitus are associated with worse physical, psychological, and social health, according to a study published online Nov. 12 in Frontiers in Public Health.Lu Zhang and Yong Liao, M.D., from The Central Hospital of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in China examined determinants of ARHL and tinnitus in older persons in a retrospective study composed of 1,000 patients aged 60 to 85 years. Demographic, clinical, lifestyle, and psychosocial characteristics were obtained from structured interviews and medical records.The researchers observed strong associations for increasing severity of ARHL and tinnitus with older age, male sex, comorbidities, lifestyle risk factors, and psychological burden. The highest odds of impaired global quality of life (QoL), psychological distress, and social limitations were seen for severe ARHL combined with tinnitus (odds ratios, 5.548, 6.89, and 5.72, respectively). Poorer outcomes were independently predicted by tinnitus alone, while a modest, but nonsignificant, protective effect was seen for hearing aid use. QoL declines were further exacerbated by depression, anxiety, sleep disturbance, cognitive impairment, social isolation, and comorbid medical conditions."These studies demonstrate how sociodemographics, lifestyle, and medical conditions affect auditory, psychological, and social health," the authors write. "These findings emphasize the need of early detection, thorough hearing testing, and integrated therapy such as hearing rehabilitation, psychological support, and lifestyle adjustments to reduce ARHL and tinnitus."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter