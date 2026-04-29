Ear Nose and Throat

Allergic Rhinitis Could Lead to Hearing Impairment in Children, Teens

Pure-tone conduction thresholds ranging from 9 to 16 kHz significantly worse for patients with allergic rhinitis
nasal allergies child
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Hearing Loss
Nasal Allergies
Children
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