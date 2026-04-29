Allergic Rhinitis Could Lead to Hearing Impairment in Children, Teens

WEDNESDAY, April 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Allergic rhinitis (AR) could lead to hearing impairment in children/adolescents, according to a study published online April 9 in Frontiers in Pediatrics.Shang Gao, from the Ningde Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University in China, and colleagues examined the potential impact of AR on auditory function in children/adolescents and whether AR causes hidden hearing loss in a cross-sectional study. Children/adolescents (aged 12 to 18 years) with AR were manually matched with a healthy control group (60 and 30 participants, respectively).The researchers found that pure-tone air conduction thresholds in the 9- to 16-kHz range were significantly worse for patients with AR, and they had lower signal-to-noise ratios (SNR) for distortion product otoacoustic emissions at frequencies of 6 to 10 kHz. Significant decreases were seen in amplitudes of waves V and I, and increases were seen in amplitude ratios of waves V and I at 80 dB nHL. Significantly greater summation potential/action potential amplitude ratios were seen for patients with AR at 80 dB nHL, and they had worse SNR loss on speech audiometry in noise."The present study underscores the importance of recognizing the link between AR and hidden hearing loss in children/adolescents, advocating for a proactive approach to audiological monitoring and care for this group," the authors write. "This could ultimately lead to improved outcomes in terms of hearing health and overall quality of life for affected children/adolescents."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter