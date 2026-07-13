Ear Nose and Throat

Audiogram Pattern Predicts Recovery in Sudden Hearing Loss

Findings seen in adults with idiopathic sudden sensorineural hearing loss
hearing loss deaf
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Screening
Hearing Loss
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