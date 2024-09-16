Bidirectional Link Seen for Psychiatric Disorders With Chronic Rhinosinusitis

MONDAY, Sept. 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- There is a bidirectional association for anxiety and depression with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), according to a study published online Sept. 12 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Najm S. Khan, from Houston Methodist Hospital, and colleagues examined the bidirectional risk for anxiety and depression for patients with CRS in a retrospective cohort study of the National Institutes of Health All of Us database from Jan. 1, 2008, to Dec. 31, 2018. Two cohorts of adults with and without CRS were included. Patients with CRS were propensity score-matched (1:5) to those without CRS for age, sex, race, and annual household income; the analyses included 5,622 patients with CRS and 28,110 controls.

The researchers found that patients with CRS had higher odds of having anxiety (odds ratio, 4.39) and depression (odds ratio, 2.04) and had an increased risk for developing anxiety (hazard ratio [HR], 2.79) and depression (HR, 1.40) compared with controls. Compared with controls, patients with anxiety (HR, 2.37) and depression (HR, 1.59) had an increased risk for developing CRS.

"Physicians and health care clinicians who commonly treat patients with anxiety, depression, and chronic rhinosinusitis should be vigilant regarding these risks and screen patients accordingly," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.

