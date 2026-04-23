Ear Nose and Throat

Cholesteatoma, Tympanic Membrane Perforation Linked to Dementia

Adding surgical treatment attenuates associations, with cholesteatoma no longer significantly linked to dementia
Side view of senior man with symptom of hearing loss
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Dementia
Cognitive Function
Hearing

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