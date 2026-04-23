Cholesteatoma, Tympanic Membrane Perforation Linked to Dementia

THURSDAY, April 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Cholesteatoma and tympanic membrane perforation are associated with dementia, and the associations are attenuated with surgical treatment, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.S. Dillon Powell, from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City, and colleagues examined the association of specific conductive hearing loss pathologies with dementia in the All of Us Research Program national cohort. Data were included for 396,194 participants aged 18 years and older (mean age, 55 years).The researchers found that the odds of dementia were 1.77 times (1.08 to 2.73) higher for those with versus without cholesteatoma, 2.09 times (1.68 to 2.59) higher for tympanic membrane perforation, and nonsignificant for otosclerosis after controlling for covariates. The odds of dementia decreased to nonsignificant for cholesteatoma (1.40 [0.82 to 2.27]) and to 2.01 (1.60 to 2.50) for tympanic membrane perforation after adding surgical treatment."We have known for some time that untreated hearing loss is related to worse cognition in adults," coauthor Justin S. Golub, M.D., also from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in a statement. "This study shows that specific forms of surgically addressable hearing loss are also adversely related to cognition. But what is most exciting is that treatment with routine surgery may improve both the hearing and possibly reduce the risk of dementia."One author disclosed ties to Regeneron.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter