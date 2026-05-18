Ear Nose and Throat

Chronic Rhinosinusitis Linked to Culture Positivity for Pseudomonas in Bronchiectasis

Chronic rhinosinusitis is associated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa after adjustment for demographics, clinical characteristics
rhinosinusitis nasal allergies sinus
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Bacteria
Respiratory Problems
Sinus Problems
Nasal Allergies
Bronchiectasis
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