Chronic Rhinosinusitis Linked to Culture Positivity for Pseudomonas in Bronchiectasis

MONDAY, May 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with bronchiectasis, a history of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) is associated with culture positivity for Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa), according to a study recently published in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, the journal of the COPD Foundation.Titas Grabauskas, from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, and colleagues compared demographics and clinical characteristics for people with bronchiectasis from the U.S. Bronchiectasis and Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Research Registry with and without physician-reported CRS. The relationship between CRS and the presence of P. aeruginosa, Haemophilus influenzae (H. influenzae), and Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) in sputum was examined.The researchers found that 222 (16 percent) of the 1,352 people with bronchiectasis and known CRS status had a history of CRS. Compared with those without, individuals with CRS were more likely to have a sputum culture positive for P. aeruginosa (35 versus 26 percent), but not for S. aureus (13 versus 10 percent) or H. influenzae (6 versus 7 percent). CRS was associated with P. aeruginosa after adjustment for patient demographic and clinical characteristics (odds ratio, 1.5)."This study helps connect what we see in the sinuses with what may be happening in the lungs," coauthor Kunal Jakharia, M.D., from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said in a statement. "For patients with bronchiectasis, chronic sinus disease may be an important clue that we should look closely for Pseudomonas. Finding this bacteria matters because it can be harder to treat and is linked with more severe lung disease."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter