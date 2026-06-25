Ear Nose and Throat

Concussion Symptom History Linked to Increased Odds of Tinnitus

Associations with perceived cognition, depression, and anxiety were larger among participants reporting tinnitus
Side view of senior man with symptom of hearing loss
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Journal
Neurology
Anxiety
Depression
Concussion
Tinnitus
Cognition
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