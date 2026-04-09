Ear Nose and Throat

Dirty Water Tied to Tympanostomy Tube Otorrhea

Findings seen among pediatric patients following tube placement
ear hearing
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Health
Child Ailments
Water Safety
Ear Infections

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