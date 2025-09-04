Ear Nose and Throat

Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Beneficial for Chronic Rhinosinusitis

SNOT-22 scores were significantly lower in endoscopic surgery group versus clarithromycin and placebo groups
sinus nose nasal
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Antibiotics
Sinus Problems
Polyps

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com