Ear Nose and Throat

Factors Identified That Impact ED Visit Frequency After Adenotonsillectomy

Pediatric patients with hospital stay of one day or more are more likely to experience an ED visit and have postoperative bleeding
throat child mouth
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Journal
Surgery
Pain
Emergencies
Tonsillitis
Bleeding
Children

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