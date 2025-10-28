Ear Nose and Throat

FDA Approves Tezspire for Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps

Approval is for add-on maintenance treatment in adults and pediatric patients ages 12 years and older
sinus nose nasal
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
FDA
FDA approvals
Drug Approvals
Sinus Problems
Polyps

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com