GERD May Be Linked to Ear Disorders, Including Tinnitus, Meniere Disease

MONDAY, Sept. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may be associated with an increased risk for tinnitus, Meniere disease, vestibular dysfunction, and sensorineural hearing loss, according to a study published online Aug. 20 in the Journal of Multidisciplinary Healthcare.Wen Zhao, from the Hebei Chinese Medical University in Shijiazhuang, and colleagues used genome-wide association study genetic data from individuals of European ancestry to examine the correlation between GERD, Barrett esophagus (BE), and ear disorders. Three Mendelian randomization methods were applied; causal estimates were determined using the inverse variance weighted method.The researchers identified potential effects of genetically predicted GERD on ear disorders. GERD was associated with Meniere disease, sensorineural hearing loss, vestibular dysfunction, constant tinnitus, tinnitus occurring most of the time, and occasional tinnitus (odds ratios, 1.334, 1.127, 1.178, 1.019, 1.007, and 1.014, respectively). An increased risk for these ear disorders was seen in association with higher GERD levels. Elevated GERD levels were associated with a reduced likelihood of never experiencing tinnitus among individuals who never experienced tinnitus (odds ratio, 0.939). There was no causal association seen between GERD and otitis media. No causal relationship was observed for BE with ear disorder risk."The MR analysis indicates that GERD may elevate the risk of Meniere's disease, sensorineural hearing loss, vestibular dysfunction, and tinnitus," the authors write. "These findings could offer valuable insights for the prevention of Meniere's disease, sensorineural hearing loss, vestibular dysfunction, and tinnitus."