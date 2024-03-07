Guideline Issued for Management of Inhalant Allergies With Immunotherapy

THURSDAY, March 7, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In a clinical practice guideline (CPG) issued by the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation and published online in the March issue of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, recommendations are presented for management of inhalant allergies with allergen immunotherapy (AIT).

Richard K. Gurgel, M.D., from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and colleagues identified quality improvement opportunities and provided trustworthy, evidence-based recommendations for management of inhaled allergies with immunotherapy.

The guideline development group made a strong recommendation that the clinician performing allergy skin testing or administering AIT must be able to diagnose and manage anaphylaxis. For patients with allergic rhinitis with or without allergic asthma whose symptoms are inadequately controlled with medical therapy, allergen avoidance, or both or for those who have a preference for immunomodulation, there is a recommendation for clinicians to offer or refer to a clinician who can offer immunotherapy. For patients who are pregnant, have uncontrolled asthma, or are unable to tolerate injectable epinephrine, clinicians should not initiate AIT. Signs and symptoms of asthma should be evaluated before initiating AIT, and signs and symptoms of uncontrolled asthma should be assessed before administering subsequent AIT. Clinicians should educate patients regarding the potential benefits of AIT. For patients experiencing symptomatic control from AIT, treatment should continue for a minimum of three years, with ongoing duration based on treatment response.

"We hope this CPG will be a valuable resource to optimize patient care and reduce unnecessary and costly variation in AIT management," Gurgel said in a statement.

Several authors disclosed ties to industry.

