Hearing Loss Impacts 1 in 4 Patients With Diabetes

TUESDAY, July 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Hearing impairment is a significant, yet underrecognized complication of diabetes, according to a review published online June 23 in Diabetes Metabolism Research and Reviews.Mehwish Nisar, M.D., from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to quantify the prevalence and comparative risk for moderate-to-severe hearing loss in diabetes and prediabetes.The researchers found that data from 23 studies (5,221 participants) yielded a pooled prevalence of 24 percent for hearing loss among individuals with diabetes. Compared with controls, 11 studies showed patients with diabetes had doubled odds of hearing loss (odds ratio [OR], 2.41; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 1.62 to 3.60). In younger adults, the risk was significantly elevated (younger than 60 years: OR, 3.03; 95 percent CI, 2.17 to 4.22). However, this risk was not seen in adults aged 60 years and older (OR, 1.52; 95 percent CI, 0.72 to 3.22). Risk was higher with a shorter diabetes duration (<10 years: OR, 2.68; 95 percent CI, 1.61 to 4.47). While there were small-study effects, sensitivity analyses confirmed robustness."Despite clear links, hearing loss is not yet systematically integrated into diabetes care protocols," Nisar said in a statement. "Raising awareness of this hidden complication could help identify hearing problems earlier and improve quality of life for millions of people."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter