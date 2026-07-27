Ear Nose and Throat

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation May Offer Long-Term Cardiovascular Benefits in OSA

HGNS linked to lower risk for diabetes diagnosis and reduced risk for HTN diagnosis after two years
sleep apnea woman
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
High Blood Pressure
Diabetes
Therapy & Procedures
Sleep Apnea
Cardiovascular
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