Ear Nose and Throat

Internet-Based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Provides Lasting Benefits for Tinnitus

Small effects reported on measures of anxiety, depression, insomnia, satisfaction with life, and hyperacusis
tinnitus ringing in the ears
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cognitive Therapy
Anxiety
Depression
Insomnia
Hearing Disorders
Tinnitus
Internet

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