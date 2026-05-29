Ear Nose and Throat

Laryngeal Mask Safe for Pediatric Adenotonsillectomies

Findings seen for a range of adverse events compared with tracheal tube intubation
laryngeal mask
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Journal
Surgery
Anesthesia
Tonsillitis
Sleep Apnea
Children
Intubation
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