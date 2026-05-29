Laryngeal Mask Safe for Pediatric Adenotonsillectomies

FRIDAY, May 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A laryngeal mask (LM) is a safe alternative to tracheal tube (TT) intubation for pediatric patients with obstructive sleep apnea undergoing adenotonsillectomies, according to a review published online April 27 in the European Annals of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Diseases.Beatriz Friedrichsen Marques, from the Federal University of Santa Catarina in Florianópolis, Brazil, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to evaluate the efficacy and safety of LM use versus TT in adenotonsillectomies.Based on six randomized controlled trials (765 participants), the researchers found that LM was associated with a longer surgical time (mean difference, 3.35 minutes) and a smaller blood aspiration rate (3.6 percent versus 17.1 percent for TT). Additionally, LM was associated with conversion to intubation in 4.7 percent of the cases. The two ventilation types were similar with regard to total adverse events. Furthermore, individual adverse events were similar between the groups, including for bronchospasm, laryngospasm, desaturation, and coughing."Although TT is safer for airway control in surgeries accessed through oral cavity, LM may be a viable option, based on the availability and expertise of the anesthesia team responsible for the procedure," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter